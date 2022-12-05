Thousands of people from across the region once again packed into Middleburg and lined up along Washington Street to see the famous Christmas in Middleburg parade Saturday, Dec. 3.
Early arrivals also got to see the Hunt and Hounds Review in the morning. And shopping, dining and drinks were available all day long.
Photos: Christmas in Middleburg
Thousands of people from across the region once again packed into Middleburg and lined up along Washington Street to see the famous Christmas in Middleburg parade Saturday, Dec. 3.
Early arrivals also got to see the Hunt and Hounds Review in the morning. And shopping, dining and drinks were available all day long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.