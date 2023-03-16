The commonwealth’s Board of Historic Resources today approved the addition of the Philomont Historic District to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
The registry is the state’s official list of places of historic, architectural, archaeological, and cultural significance.
The district covers 43 acres centered on the intersection of Snickersville Turnpike and JEB Stuart Road and includes many late 18th and early 19th century homes built with log or stone.
Today, many of the original homes, some dating back to the late 1700s, remain. At least 10 log cabins can be identified within a one-mile radius, according to the application. At the heart of the village is the General Store, the firehouse, and the Community Center, a former school dating back to 1919. Roszell Chapel, which was moved and rebuilt in 1890, continues to hold Sunday services.
Like Airmont and Mountville nearby, the village served as an important commercial center located along a travel corridor that dates back to colonial times. George Washington recorded traveling along the route in his journals.
The completion of the Snickersville Turnpike and Hibbs Bridge fueled a building boom of the 1830s and 1840s and commercial service moved out of homes into purpose build stores. A second building boom occurred during 1870s and 1880s, coinciding with repairs made to the Turnpike after the end of the Civil War.
Today, the rural environs remain little changed. “The integrity of the village rests not only in the intact historic resources, but also the pristine surrounding and limited modern intrusions,” according to the application.
With the addition of the district to the Virginia Landmarks Register it also qualifies for the National Register of Historic Places. The designations are honorary and do not come with any additional zoning or regulatory property restrictions.
