The Village of Philomont is expected to achieve national recognition for its role in Loudoun County’s agricultural and commercial industry through the 19th and early 20th centuries.
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources is evaluating an application sponsored by the Philomont Village Foundation. Historic preservationist Jane Covington has been interviewing and compiling the historical file during the past year, working with Philomont native and historian Laura Pearson.
Upon final approval, the village would be added to the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. The designations are honorary and do not come with any additional zoning or regulatory property restrictions.
The VDHR plans a community meeting on the applications at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, in the Roszell Chapel’s event room.
The nomination focuses on the village’s historical role as a commerce center along a major western Loudoun throughfare—the Snickersville Turnpike, which was added to the registers last year.
“Those who came to Philomont and settled on the much-traveled turnpike, especially after Hibbs Bridge was finished in 1829, supported the surrounding agricultural industry with their many tradesmen, such as leather tanners, blacksmiths, doctors, and carpenters,” according to the application.
Philomont was the midway point along the 15-mile turnpike. Travelers stopped in the village to pick up supplies at the General Store, get equipment repaired and other services.
Today, many of the original homes, some dating back to the late 1700s, remain. Most of the original log cabins are still visible even in homes that have had stone and/or wood frame additions. At least 10 log cabins can be identified within a one-mile radius, according to the application.
At the heart of the village is the General Store, the firehouse, and the Community Center, a former school dating back to 1919. Roszell Chapel, which was moved and rebuilt in 1890, still holds Sunday services to this day.
