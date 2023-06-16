Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services has scheduled a June 29 public meeting to discuss the plans for the proposed improvements to Mickie Gordon Memorial Park.
The session will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 295, 111 The Plains Road in Middleburg.
The parks department has filed a special exception application to add a cricket pitch and other amenities to Mickie Gordon Memorial Park to accommodate the growing demand for cricket facilities across the county. In addition, the plans envision additional lighting, trails, increased open space, improved access and updates to parking.
The application will be subject to review and public hearings by the county Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors.
Review of the application was paused after area residents raised concerns about the scale of the project and questioned whether the rural park was the best location for a cricket complex.
Anyone who has questions about the meeting may contact PRCS by phone at 703-777-0343 or by email.
