The Purcellville Town Council is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on the Planning Commission after two members were elected to council seats.
The terms will be for four years beginning in January. The commission meets at Town Hall on the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
Every local government in Virginia is required to have a Planning Commission “in order to promote the orderly development of the locality and its environs.” The Planning Commission is a seven-member body of town residents who are appointed by the Town Council to advise on matters relating to planning and development. The commission also develops and recommends updates to the town’s Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance.
Those interested in serving on the Planning Commission should complete the online application form at purcellvilleva.gov/forms.aspx?FID=78. A member of staff will be in touch with applicants to schedule interviews with the Town Council. Interviews are expected to take place in January.
