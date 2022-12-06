New Lovettsville Mayor and Council Members Take Oaths

The Town of Lovettsville on Monday held a swearing in ceremony for new mayor Christopher Hornbaker and new Town Council members Robert “Bobby” Merhaut and Jennifer Reed.
Council member-elect Brandon Davis was unable to attend as his wife was in labor with their second child. A second ceremony will be scheduled prior to Jan. 1 for his swearing in.
Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens administered the oath of office to the new members.
Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine whose term expires Dec. 31, emceed the ceremony and shared words of encouragement.
“As you take your oath as so many folks have done before you, in the town since 1836, remember those before you,” he said with emotion. “Remember our history as the top town of Virginia. Remember the heritage and the story of an independent German settlement. Remember that your new goal is to seek counsel and advice from a wide array of citizens, experts and staff … know that you in these positions have a greater impact on the citizens of Lovettsville than anyone else.”
Hornbaker thanked his wife and daughters for supporting him on his journey to mayor as well as council members Tony Quintana and Renee Edmonston for their work on the council. Quintana and Edmonston’s terms end Dec. 31.
“Nothing makes me feel better than knowing that 88% of you all think I did OK for the last four years to keep me around for the next two as your mayor,” Hornbaker said. “And I will always be grateful. … I look forward to a great bright future in the Town of Lovettsville as we welcome new businesses [and] support existing businesses.”
Merhaut also thanked the residents who attended the ceremony.
“I’m just very excited to be on this Town Council and serve my town, my county, and my state,” he said.
Their terms begin Jan. 1.
Hornbaker ran unopposed and won. Some advice: Do the job that is assigned to you. Make it about the town's needs and nothing else. No one cares what you think about state or national issues. We know about your recent outbursts at 1836 Kitchen & Taproom. It's on video. Let's keep things civil during your term. Otherwise, you become a liability and embarrassment to the Town.
