Purcellville’s old town hall on Main Street is being converted into a learning center for children after being leased by Higher Ground Education.
The 7,679 square foot building was acquired by Quattro Development in September.
According to their website, “Higher Ground creates Montessori-powered educational offerings that help children on the path towards living life fully.”
Higher Ground has more than 100 schools in 27 states and across the globe. In Loudoun they have two locations in Ashburn, one in Aldie, one in Sterling and one in South Riding.
They are slated to open in the summer of 2023 and will be offering programs to children from six weeks to six years old, according to their website.
“At Guidepost Montessori, we offer a comprehensive academic program with rigorous standards in literacy and math as well as science and social studies,” their website says. “We also offer a robust extended day program that is convenient for the working parent!”
They will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Higher Ground Education did not respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.