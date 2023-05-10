The Town of Middleburg has reached out to 102 individuals whose personal identifying information may have been accessed by “malicious actors” during data breach in late January.
According to a town notice, sometime between Jan. 25 and Jan. 31 an employee’s Outlook email account was accessed by someone who then impersonated a vendor to request payment from the town. Once the breach was detected, the town worked with its IT contractor and cyber security experts to secure personal information and better protect the town’s network. No servers, systems, or other data was accessed.
“There is no definitive evidence that anyone’s personal information was accessed. However, because an unknown actor gained access to the employee’s email account, we are providing this notice out of an abundance of caution. To date, we have not received any indication that anyone’s information has been misused by an unauthorized individual,” the town stated.
The town sent letters to 102 people whose information could have been access from the account to provide an update on the case, information about resources to protect their interests, and contact information if they need additional assistance.
Among other steps taken to combat additional attacks, the town has installed a more robust cybersecurity solution across its network, strengthened its system’s architecture, and implemented stronger policies, according to the statement.
