The effort to sell the town’s old street signs in support of the town’s charitable Health Center Fund is paying dividends. More than $1,500 had been raised as of last week.
After replacing street signs throughout the town, the Town Council voted to offer the old signs to residents and businesses as keepsakes—or potentially Christmas presents. As of the Nov. 10 council meeting, 61 of the 140 signs had been sold for $25 each.
To get yours or to see if a sign for your favorite street is still available, contact the Town Office or go here to see the order form.
