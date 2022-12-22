The Middleburg Town Council is looking to fill vacancies on several citizen advisory plans.
There are opportunities to serve on the town’s Strategic Finance Committee, which reviews and makes recommendations on fiscal and tax policies; the Cultural & Community Events Committee, which coordinates events and marketing programs; the Sustainability Committee, which promotes environmental and health programs; the Arts Council, which coordinates cultural and arts programs; and the Streetscape Committee, which helps manage the care or street trees and shrubs and organizes the annual Arbor Day program.
Anyone interested in serving on this committee is asked to send a letter of interest and résumé to the town office at PO Box 187, Middleburg, VA 20118, no later than Jan. 15,
(1) comment
I hope as many folks as possible get involved in Middleburg's government. There was a horrible disconnect between citizenry & government in Middleburg vis-a-vis the potential annexations. Things seem to have settled down for now. Let's keep it that way. Happy Chanukah Loudoun!
