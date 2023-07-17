Earlier this year, the Middleburg Town Council established an independent foundation to oversee the charitable giving that traditionally flowed through the Town Office, but it may be some time before it can start rolling out grants on its own.
After almost a decade of planning, the Middleburg Charitable Foundation got up and running in May, with nearly $900,000 in the bank. That money formally was kept in the town’s Middleburg Health Center Fund, which collected rents in the Health Center building that operated for decades on land donated by philanthropist Paul Mellon. The rent proceeds were used to support area charities. In 2018, the Town Council sold the building to Old Ox Brewery and that $750,000 was added to the fund.
Typically, the council would approve grants totaling $40,000 to $50,000 each year to nearly a dozen area charities from that fund.
The establishment of the charitable foundation is designed to remove the council from those grant decisions.
To ensure the longevity of the endowment, the foundation is not permitted to award grants in excess of its annual revenues, including donations and investment earnings. With the endowment investment established just weeks ago, foundation leaders told the Town Council on July 6 that they will not likely have funds available to donate this year.
The town’s fiscal year 2024 budget has $20,000 earmarked for grants which could be used to support the foundation’s work this year.
Council member Philip Miller, a member of the foundation’s first board of directors, urged the council to step in to help this year, and to consider a long-term policy that would direct a share of the town’s budget surpluses each year to the foundation. While the books for FY 2023 haven’t been audited, the town has $700,000 in undesignated reserves projected for FY 2024, Town Manager Danny Davis said.
Miller said the foundation is preparing for an unprecedented number of applications when the grant process opens this fall. With the town in a strong fiscal position, it makes sense to put some of that money back into the community, he said.
Council members expressed support for helping the foundation during its startup by providing more money for grants this year. There also was interest in further exploring a new fiscal policy that would target annual contributions to the foundation, although Mayor Bridge Littleton noted such a policy would not be binding on future town councils. The debate is expected to continue at a future meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.