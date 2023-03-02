For the first time in more than two decades, the Town of Middleburg will have a new auditor.
Following the retirement of longtime auditor Jeff Mitchell, his firm, Mitchell, Burns and Co., has opted to drop its municipal auditing services.
The town reached out to other area firms that provide the service and received one proposal, from Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates with offices across the commonwealth. The firm provides services to 67 of Virginia’s 95 counties, as well as to cities, towns, public service authorities and nonprofits, among others.
The town is able to ride an existing procurement contract with Fauquier County to secure the services for $30,000.
