The Town Council will begin its budget deliberations with a plan to shave nearly a penny off the real estate tax rate.
During its Feb. 9 meeting, the council directed Town Manager Danny Davis to advertise a 12.76-cent tax rate, down from the current 13.69-cent rate. Because of increased property assessments, that would still result in a tax bill increase because property assessments increased by 10.51%. The average single family detached homeowner would pay an additional $61, according to the town’s calculations.
The equalized tax rate, which would keep most tax bills level, is 12.39 cents. The council’s advertised maximum rate is the equalized rate plus a 3% inflationary factor, similar to the town’s rate-setting approach last year.
However, it’s likely the rate will go lower as the town is experiencing new development of homes at the Salamander Resort and continues to have strong tourism and meal tax revenues.
The council, which is scheduled to begin its budget review Feb. 23, is required to adopt a tax rate by April 1 and the full budget by June 22.
