There will not be a 20-room inn coming to Washington Street in Middleburg—at least not anytime soon.
The Town Council on Thursday night voted to reject a proposed zoning ordinance change to add inns as a special exception use in the C-1 zoning district.
The Planning Commission proposed the change after reviewing a proposal by Marc Chretien, the owner of Mount Defiance Cidery & Distillery, to convert the former Washington Fine Properties building to an inn and restaurant. The panel proposed the use be allowed, but subject to case-by-case special exception review by the commission and council.
Neighbors strongly opposed the inn project raising concerns that the intensity of the use would dramatically change the character of their neighborhood and potentially lead to an expansion of the downtown business district.
During its May 11 meeting, council members indicated they were unlikely to move forward with the ordinance change. Chretien subsequently withdrew the applications for his project.
The ordinance amendment was up for a public hearing at the May 25 meeting, with several neighbors repeating their concerns and thanking the council for halting the change.
The council voted 4-2 to not approve the amendment, with Vice Mayor Peter Leonard-Morgan and Council member Morris “Bud” Jacobs opposed. They raised concerns that the council was moving too quickly to dismiss the work of the commission.
Leonard-Morgan said the proposal was well thought out and provided a process for careful review of any inn proposal. He said that an inn was not more intrusive than some of the other commercial uses already permitted in the C-1 District.
Jacobs, who serves as the councilmanic representative on the commission, said the panel worked to separate the zoning ordinance change from the specific inn proposal, but feared the two remained “muddled.”
Other council members said there may be reason to bring the issue back in the future, but said more study was needed about the demand for additional hotel rooms in town and about the scale of inns that should be considered.
Mayor Bridge Littleton noted that recent ordinance changes aimed at limiting redevelopment in the R-1 District took two years of commission work. The inn policies were not yet ripe, he said.
“The public was very clear that they do not want this,” Council member Philip Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.