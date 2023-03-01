Last May, a severe storm took down several significant trees downtown, including a landmark elm at the Methodist Church. Now, Mayor Bridge Littleton is asking the council to consider a grant program that would help offset the cost to property owners to replace trees in the historic district that are damaged or diseased.
The concept won the endorsement the town’s Streetscape Committee. The is exploring whether to distribute the grants through Middleburg Beautification, a nonprofit, or through another mechanism. A concern was raised that under Middleburg Beautification’s charter, the grants could be to be limited to properties inside the historic district.
Town Council members were supportive of the concept, which will be further vetted by the staff.
Taxpayer handouts for landscaping... When will this end???
Thousands of trees are damaged or uprooted each year in Loudoun. It's the responsibility of property owners to take care of their own land. Why are politicians getting involved?
