A proposal to convert the former real estate office at 204 E. Washington St. to an inn with up to 20 rooms and a restaurant is under review by the town Planning Commission. But the neighbors—and the Town Council—aren’t lining up behind the concept.
Marc Chretien, the owner of Mount Defiance Cidery & Distillery, envisions additions to the rear of the building while leaving the front façade undisturbed. To operate an inn in the downtown district, the town would have to amend the Zoning Ordinance to allow the use and then approve a rezoning for part of the property and, under current plans, a special use permit.
After three months of discussions, the Planning Commission recommended approval of the Zoning Ordinance change to allow inns in the C-1 District with a special permit. Making inns a special exception use allows the commission and council to review each proposal on a case-by-case basis.
The Town Council was briefed on the proposal Thursday night, ahead of a scheduled May 25 public hearing. It also got a preview of the public feedback, as several residents raised concerns the plan would change the character of the neighborhood that lies outside the core downtown business district, which is zoned C-2.
Although the proposed ordinance change will still go forward to a public hearing, council members indicated they don’t intend to support it.
Concerns centered on the size of inns that would be permitted and worries the town already relies too much on the hospitality industry.
Deputy Town Manager William M. Moore said the proposal to allow inns to have four to 20 rooms came directly from the Zoning Ordinance’s definition for an “inn.” Council members said they might support the use at a lower intensity, something larger than a bed and breakfast use, which is capped at three rooms, but far less than 20 rooms.
With most town revenue generated by hotel and meals taxes, council members also cited importance of diversifying the town’s tax base. Members have been raising concerns that a downturn in the tourism industry would have a significant impact on town operations.
Cindy C. Pearson, who served as the town’s economic development director before her election to the Town Council, asked whether the town needed more hotel rooms or another restaurant.
“If we want to keep this as a small town, at some point we’re going to have to say no,” she said.
Following the May 25 public hearing, the council could vote to approve or reject the ordinance change, or send the issue back to the Planning Commission for additional study.
The commission already has held a public hearing on Chretien’s project, including an application to rezone a portion of the property from R-1 to C-1 and for a special use permit for the inn. Action on those have been tabled, pending final action on the zoning ordinance change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.