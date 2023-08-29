The Middleburg Town Council last week adopted a new set of policies for use of the Town Hall, which is nearing and for other town properties.
The policies set the guidelines for the reservation and use of Town Hall rooms, use of the town grounds, and disruptive behavior.
“I know we’ve done a lot of work on this,” Mayor Bridge Littleton said to town staff members on Thursday. “And you guys have done a great job. This is hard stuff, especially when you’re talking about using a public space and respecting First Amendment rights but also in a respectful manner and having decorum.”
The policy lists four types of groups and four uses that will be permitted at the Town Hall: nonprofit citizen groups located in the town; federal, state, county and town elected or appointed officials; social and civic groups focused on the welfare of Middleburg; and local businesses, for meeting purposes only.
The four uses include meetings where admission fees are charged and the proceeds are spent for the greater Middleburg community; polling places; meetings of any organization whose mission is related to education or economic development; and civic forums.
Some concerns expressed by council members related to the possibility of staff needing to work late if community members using the facilities run beyond the scheduled times.
“The concern for us and for our time is much appreciated,” Town Manager Danny Davis said. “I don’t see it becoming a significant issue, but again we will be aware of that and we will come with recommendations if we need it.”
The town grounds policy governs Marshall Street Park, which will be built on the site of the current town office after the Town Hall opens, but not the portion of the property identified as “the courtyard” or the Village Green, which is owned by Salamander Middleburg. It lists 20 prohibited actions on the grounds, including any use that could be expected to give rise to a riot or public disturbance, any commercial use, any inflatable amusement devices, or sleeping during hours not open to the public, described in the policy as after sunset.
The policy also states that the Town Hall parking lot will be open to the public, with vehicles limited to three hours per day during business days.
The disruptive persons policy identifies disruptive behavior as any disorderly conduct that a reasonable person would find disrupts normal operations including any violations of criminal law. It states that a violation of the policy may lead to the banning of the individual from a town facility for a specified period—described as the remainder of the day until the start of the next business day for a first violation, one week for second violation, one month for a third violation and one year for a fourth and subsequent violations.
The policies were adopted unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.