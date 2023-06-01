The Town Council last week wrapped up three months of budget review, adopted a lower real estate tax rate and increased the utility rate by 3%. The budget totals $6.5 million.
The budget represents a 12.2% increase in the General Fund and a 6.4% increase in the Utility Fund. The budget includes a 4% cost of living adjustment for employees along with an average 2% performance-based raises.
Among the new initiatives in the budget are adding more community events. The town is planning to take over operations for the annual Independence Day activities, to add a Founders Day or Middleburg Day event in March and to bring back the Wellness Fair that previously was organized by the town’s Sustainability Committee. Also, $1 million to support the renovation of the town’s historic Asbury Church property pending the results of an ongoing needs assessment.
The real estate tax rate of 12.76 cents per $100 in assessed value is a reduction from the current 13.69 rate. With increasing real estate values, the tax bill for the average single-family detached home is expected to increase $61 for the year, according to the town calculations. Tourism-related taxes on hotel stays and meals provide most of the town’s operating income and those tax rates are unchanged.
The budget was adopted unanimously. The utility rate increases were approved on a 5-1 vote, council member Philip Miller opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.