The Town of Middleburg has kicked off recruitment for a new police chief in advance of Chief AJ Panebianco’s planned May 1 retirement.
Panebianco has served as the town’s police chief for the past 11 years. His law enforcement career spans 35 years.
“Chief AJ has exemplified what it truly means to lead a community policing department. He is a constant presence in Town, being available at all times for citizens, business owners, and visitors. Chief AJ is kind and helpful, caring more about the community and his team than for his own personal needs. His mark on the community will be felt for years to come,” the town wrote in the announcement.
The town has opened the application process for the seat and launched a survey to gather input from town residents and business owners.
Middleburg’s Police Department is comprised of the chief and five other sworn officers along with one administrative assistant. It has a $870,000 annual budget.
The town is seeking candidates with at least 10 years of law enforcement experience including at least three years in a senior administrative post. The starting salary is advertised at $115,000.
The application deadline is Feb. 20. The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police will assist in the recruitment process.
Town Manager Danny Davis hopes to have a new chief hired by April 24 to allow for a one-week transition working with Panebianco.
(2) comments
Wouldn't it be wonderful for Middleburg to hire a police chief of color! Middleburg is such a great town. The Kennedys lived there for a lengthy period of time. JFK helped ensure Middleburg's sit-down restaurants were integrated in the early 1960s. Let's carry on that marvelous legacy by hiring a Middleburg police chief of color. (Superbly qualified of course.) Thank you!
Timmy, you and Phyllis's band is all about color. Have you ever thought you should hire a Police Chief for his or her qualifications, education and experience? Should they just pick the first person of color and say here is a badge and a gun?
Keep pushing the race card
