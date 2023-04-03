Lovettsville 2023 Eggstravaganza

The Lovettsville-Waterford Ruritans hosted the town's annual Eggstravaganza April 1. 

The event included Easter eggs hunts for children up to 12, horse rides, goat cuddles, crafts, an egg toss, raffles and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. 

timsmith
timsmith

The photos are delightful. It looks like a good time was had by all. Happy Easter Loudoun!

