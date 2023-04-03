Children rush for eggs during the nine to 12-year-olds’ Easter egg hunt at Lovettsville’s Eggstravaganza April 1.
The Easter Bunny attended Lovettsville’s Eggstravaganza April 1.
Girls from Scout Troop 962 paint faces at Lovettsville’s Eggstravaganza April 1.
Children get horse rides at Lovettsville’s Eggstravaganza April 1.
A girl gathers eggs during the four and five-year-olds’ Easter egg hunt at Lovettsville’s Eggstravaganza April 1.
Children cuddle goats from Bully Goat Farm at Lovettsville’s Eggstravaganza April 1.
Children gather eggs during the nine to 12-year-olds’ Easter egg hunt at Lovettsville’s Eggstravaganza April 1.
Lovettsville Mayor Christopher Hornbaker delivers instructions to participants in the egg toss during the town’s Eggstravaganza April 1.
Lovettsville residents try to catch raw eggs without breaking them during the town’s eggs toss at their annual Eggstravaganza April 1.
The Lovettsville-Waterford Ruritans hosted the town's annual Eggstravaganza April 1.
The event included Easter eggs hunts for children up to 12, horse rides, goat cuddles, crafts, an egg toss, raffles and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.
The photos are delightful. It looks like a good time was had by all. Happy Easter Loudoun!
