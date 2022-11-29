The Lovettsville Town Council last week held a special budget meeting for fiscal year 2024 during which Town Manager Jason Cournoyer brought council members-elect Robert Merhaut and Brandon Davis up to date on the town’s current and future budgets.
Cournoyer said Lovettsville was in good financial shape for the rest of fiscal year 2023 and looking good for 2024, as well.
“I’m not looking to make any, propose any radical changes,” he said during the Nov. 17 session. “So it’s kind of stay the course, keep the momentum going of what we have going on.”
Cournoyer said one thing he would like to see the town focus on is retaining the staff because turnover of even a few employees is costly.
“Retention is a big deal. ... Turnover in this town it puts us in dire straits,” he said. “We don’t have enough bodies here to backfill any one person. And I mean that, any one person goes out, sick, leaves the town, whatever, we are scrambling to backfill that. So, retention is where I want council to start considering how to focus on retention.”
The new Town Council will discuss its priorities for fiscal 2024 year during a budget meeting scheduled for Jan. 7.
Cournoyer also said that the preliminary fiscal year 2022 results were looking good, with the town expected to add $383,000 to the General Fund and $90,000 to the Utilities Fund.
“We have a budget of about $1.2 million, so it’s a pretty significant increase on our reserves,” he said, adding, “a lot of this will be put aside for future projects.”
He said the funding that the town had received from federal American Rescue Plan Act grants was a big factor in helping the town catch up and be a in a good place to move forward.
“We are kind of a reflection of what the intent of ARPA was,” he said. “It was to get us in a position for longer term financial term responsibility coming out of the pandemic.”
Overall, Cournoyer said the town was in good shape to move into the second half of fiscal year 2023.
“I don’t plan on at this point proposing anything that we haven’t done in the current year,” he said. “I think I’ve said it four different ways tonight, it’s hold the line, again, try not to put any more burden on taxpayers and users. So that’s my goal.”
"Catching up was required because council elected to "go for broke" and in debt to build a new town hall during covid when non property tax revenue was at its lowest.
