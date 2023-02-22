The all-girls patrol of Lovettsville Scout Troop 962 placed second at the Goose Creek District Freeze-O-Ree held Feb. 10-12.
The theme of this year’s event was “Zombie Apocalypse in the Great White North” and scouts had to take part in a variety of activities to prove their readiness and ability to survive in difficult situations. The activities included “keeping the undead at bay” by being the first team to create a fire, “reducing the hoard” by participating and being accurate with slingshots, tomahawks and BB guns, “triaging” to demonstrate their first aid skills and “finding a line” to demonstrate their decoding skills in encrypted messages. The events are based on the patrols’ ability to work together, their scouting skills and their scout spirit. Points are awarded for each activity and the teams with the most points at the end of the weekend are the winners.
The event, which took place in Haymarket, was attended by 350 scouts. Troop 962 was one of three all girl scout troops and is made up of six Lovettsville girls ages 12-15. The girls said one of their favorite parts of the weekend was competing in the flag football tournament and raising the flag where they had to build a tall, self-supporting flagpole using two poles, rope for lashing, and up to four guy lines.
They said the hardest activity was the “rescue your teammate” event where they had to work together using their lifesaving skills to toss one end of a rope through a distant hole to reach their teammate who was stuck in a hole.
It was their first time participating in a Freeze-O-Ree. They are looking forward to going back next year.
Lovettsville’s Troop 962 was established two years ago. Learn more at beascout.scouting.org.
