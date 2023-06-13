The Town of Lovettsville received a donation on Thursday of a custom gavel and painted strike block for use at town meetings and for the ceremonial keg tapping at the town’s annual Oktoberfest.
Lovettsville residents Chris Eubanks and Chris Barker presented the town with the custom gavel, which was made by Eubanks’ late friend Brian Gold and engraved by Barker. The strike block was painted by former Town Council member Renee Edmonston.
“Last Oktoberfest we saw a gap with the device that was used to tap the ceremonial Oktoberfest keg,” Eubanks said. “I recognized that I indeed had a nicer implement that we could use. And so, we set into motion having commissioned that type of device, or a similar device, that would have the town logo and all these things on that device so that the town could have something that they could use in the future.”
However, Gold passed away earlier this year before completing the gavel and Eubanks said he made the decision to donate his, which Gold had made previously, and have it engraved by Barker who has a small engraving business.
The gavel has the town seal engraved into one end and the words “Town of Lovettsville” along the handle.
“Today, we would like to present this beautiful piece to the town on behalf of Brian Gold and the Barker and Eubanks families,” Eubanks said.
(2) comments
Timmy, just because Lovettsville doesn't hold a ticker tape parade for gay people doesn't mean they are against them. Why do we have an entire month for gay people and 1 days for veterans who have died saving this country? Also you need to quit being so angry if people don't vote or do the things you want.
I hate to rain on anyone's parade. But we're in the middle of Pride. And once again, Lovettsville ignores that community. Instead, it's focused on OktoberFest. Very disappointing. On a brighter note, Happy Flag Day Loudoun!
