Lovettsville residents of all ages gathered on Jan. 1 to celebrate the new year with the town’s annual Berserkle on the Squirkle 5K race.
Emceed by former Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine, the race began at 11 a.m. and included a re-gifted gift exchange and themed laps around the town square known as the squirkle. Some themes included finding a new friend to walk a lap with as Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” played, the contestants’ best dad joke, performing the best horse gallop for a lap, and shaking it off to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”
Many of the 78 participants also wore costumes, including one dressed as a leprechaun who also danced an Irish jig on the hay wagon during the race.
Prizes were awarded to the first contestant to complete all 27 laps as well as the top three contestants in the youth and adult categories.
A man celebrates with his dog after receiving a football from the gift exchange at the town’s annual Berserkle on the Squirkle on Jan. 1, 2023.
Glad they had fun. Sad thing is that squirkle should be nationally well-known as perhaps the single greatest example of how you destroy the center of a town...
