The Lovettsville Town Council last week kicked off the town’s 28th annual Oktoberfest events a little early with the ceremonial proclamation of 10 Oktoberfest Distinguished Citizen awards.
The town’s longstanding festival will take place this weekend Sept. 22-23, and Mayor Christopher Hornbaker said the event committee wanted to recognize residents that had lived in the area for 50 years.
“Earlier this year the Lovettsville Oktoberfest Committee changed the definition of what a distinguished citizen is in Lovettsville… It was a welcome change. Not to say that we didn’t love recognizing those members of our community who were 90 or older, but we felt that there were additional distinguished citizens that deserve recognition as well,” he said. “… I congratulate the first class of the newest definition of distinguished citizens.”
The recipients of the award included Grace Hummer, Roland and Nancy England, Dottie and Harold Gladstone, Nancy Orndorff, Fred and Anne George and Henry and Debbie Pearson.
The proclamations, which will be formally voted on at a later date due to a lack of quorum at Thursday’s meeting, cite contributions to the community by each of the recognized residents.
Oktoberfest events will kick off Friday Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. on the Town Green, with the festival including wiener dog races, a 5K race and kids’ fun run, pancake breakfast, stein hoisting competition, ceremonial keg tapping, beers from a variety of local breweries, the crowning of an Oktoberfest King and Queen, Kinderfest, live music and a parade through town.
In 2018 the “German Settlement” was named as having one of the 28 best Oktoberfests in the world by oktoberfestbeerfestivals.com.
Drink tickets will be available for purchase for $10 each or $42.50 for five during the event but are also available for preorder through Sept. 19 for $9 each or $40 for five at lovettsvilleoktoberfest.com.
Residents can expect road closures on Berlin Turnpike, East Pennsylvania Avenue, Town Center Drive, South Church Street, Town Square, Town Center Drive, Hammond Drive and Spring Farm Drive between noon Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday. Parking will be available at One Family Gives with shuttles running throughout the weekend.
The Oktoberfest Committee is also looking for additional volunteers for the event. More information can be found at the event website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.