As summer approaches, the Town of Lovettsville is preparing to kick off three Capital Improvement Plan projects – the first of several residents can expect over the next year.
The largest, and first project of the three is phase one of the South Church Street and East Pennsylvania Avenue Streetscape Improvements. It is included in the town’s Comprehensive Plan and will involve the installation of the storm drainage system from the Town Hall parking lot to the intersection at East Broad Way and North Church Street. It will also include a new curb and gutter with entrance into Andy’s Pizza on the west side of the roadway.
The project is going to be paid for with funds from the Loudoun County CIP, the American Rescue Plan Act and the town’s funds.
The council approved a resolution awarding the job order contract to The Matthews Group at a meeting April 27.
Town Manager Jason Cournoyer said the project is scheduled to start in early July with a targeted end date of September 1. The road will remain open throughout the project, but residents can expect lane closures and possibly night construction in the area.
The council is also considering adding a second phase to the project which would convert South Church, East Pennsylvania and South Light Street to one-way traffic roads and add a bike or pedestrian lane.
Cournoyer said at an April 13 meeting that the project matters because the existing right-of-way is not in compliance because of how narrow it is.
Council members expressed concerns for pedestrian safety and proposed lowering the speed limit as one possible mitigation.
“My concern is that if you have roads that have bike paths, does it dump out the bikers in a place where they have a place to bike?” Vice Mayor Joy Pritz asked.
Town Project Manager Charlie Mumaw said that would be considered during a one-way traffic analysis of the area and the end design would ensure pedestrians had a safe way to exit the lane. He also said that the analysis would determine the best direction for traffic to flow.
“If we have those side streets where the one way [streets], go to 10 or 15 miles an hour, I think that would protect people more because there’s nothing that stops a car from going in a pedestrian lane,” council member Robert Merhaut said.
A speed limit change would need to go through the Virginia Department of Transportation, according to Cournoyer.
Mumaw wrote in a staff report dated April 13 that if the analysis were completed in a timely manner, the second phase could be implemented directly after the initial project was completed, likely in September.
The council voted unanimously to award a contract to Wells and Associates to conduct a one-way traffic analysis and traffic plan preparation design at the April 13 meeting. Mumaw said the funding for the analysis is included in the county’s CIP funding.
The second project on the calendar for Lovettsville this summer is the addition of a municipal complex generator. Cournoyer said the purpose of the generator is to allow the council chambers to be converted into a place to serve residents during emergencies. This project is expected to have little to no impact on residents.
The third CIP project is an update to the town’s ultraviolet water system with the goal of improving the water treatment process. Both projects are planned for July.
At the April 13 meeting the council adopted the town’s fiscal year 2024 budget funding a five-year Capital Improvement Plan outlining 14 general government projects and 11 utility projects, including repairs and improvements to the clock tower, a new Lovettsville entry sign, a second elevated water tower, and transportation projects throughout town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.