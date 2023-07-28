The Lovettsville Planning Commission has recommended a change to the town’s zoning ordinance that would permit short-term rentals in commercial zoning districts without owner occupancy.
Currently, property owners are required to live in the residence they rent out more than 180 days each year. The amendment would also allow that requirement to be waived in residential districts by a conditional use permit.
The recommendation passed 4-0-3 at a meeting July 12, with commissioners Jaymie Brooks Dumproff, Rocco Blaise and David Smith absent. The amendment would apply to limited residential lodging, which includes rentals of 30 days or less.
At a public hearing scheduled by the commission in June, three speakers supported the proposal to allow rentals without requiring the owner occupy the residence. They said it would economically benefit the town and explained some of the security and monitoring they currently use to avoid unwanted parties and gatherings at the rentals.
Owner of Waterford Reservations Donnie Walker said he owns several properties in town and that he understood the importance of short-term rental regulations. He said he believes a helpful addition to the regulation would be to limit the number of occupants in order to keep noise to a minimum.
The current ordinance limits overnight occupancy to six people or two per bedroom.
Owner of Stone Manor Boutique Inn Manisha Shah said the change in ordinance would benefit her business as well. She said her inn hosts many events throughout the year including weddings and corporate events, and the attendees often have to drive from Brunswick or Leesburg.
“The problem we’re facing is, if we have 50-people weddings or 80-people weddings, where are they going to stay?” she said.
She said she was working with Walker to use his short-term rentals for event attendees that her inn could not accommodate.
“We’re getting a lot of people coming through here now. It’s coming and then we don’t have that much [housing],” she said. “… we got only seven suites and then we fill it up. Our guests need it and I don’t want to send them to Brunswick.”
Town Planning and Zoning Administrator John Merrithew said the change to the ordinance would also require that the owners respond to issues and requests by tenants within 30 minutes by phone or other electronic means and be available on site within 60 minutes. The owner would also be required to provide contact information within the building.
The Town Council has scheduled a public hearing on the matter at its next meeting August 30.
