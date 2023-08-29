Lovettsville Oktoberfest Committee Chair Jeff Schutte resigned from his position on Friday in an email to the Town Council citing friction with the council and town staff. The action comes less than a month before the town’s annual festival.
“I simply can’t attempt to lead this group anymore, facing the constant headwind that we’ve endured,” he stated in the email.
Schutte said he was proud of the work that the committee had done, but that he was frustrated with actions by the Town Council to override decisions he felt were within the committee’s purview.
“My biggest thing, and this goes back to I would say two or three months ago, has been that there never really seemed to be a clear understanding on anyone’s part, including my own, as to the relationship between the committee and the town council and the town staff,” he said.
He said he was asked by former Mayor Nate Fontaine in 2022 to bring back Oktoberfest after a two-year hiatus following COVID and the committee and council came together to organize the festival.
“We just got it done last year and we all played very nicely,” he said. “And I think that some of us probably got comfortable with that. Because it did go off really well last year and we didn’t take the time last October, November, December, to sit down and map out which group was really going to make this decision and that decision.”
Schutte said some of the particular points of conflict between the council and the committee related to whether to allow political candidates to be sponsors of the event and whether to allow One Family Brewing to participate in the event after the deadline for interested parties to apply had passed.
Schutte said while he was frustrated with the situation, he was still looking forward to attending the event.
“The most important thing that the public needs to know about is that the event is still 100 percent on,” he said. “We’re still showcasing the town and all the wonderful businesses.”
The Lovettsville Town Council and Oktoberfest Committee released a statement Monday assuring the public that the festival will still take place. “Under new leadership, the Lovettsville Oktoberfest Committee and Town of Lovettsville are excited to welcome you back for Lovettsville’s 28th annual festival that includes all the traditional festival favorites.”
Town Manager Jason Cournoyer said in an email to Loudoun Now that, “the Town Council remains steadfast in proceeding with the festival and values the committee’s continued dedication in supporting, coordinating, and executing this year’s festival.”
He said he understands the effort and hours of work that community volunteers put in to make the event happen and he’s grateful for their contribution.
“When you volunteer at the level that’s required for these committee members, I think any reasonable person can understand the impact that can have on work, life balance and everything else,” he said.
Cournoyer said that the committee’s Vice Chair Lizzy Fontaine will take the lead in running the committee along with support from the council.
The event is scheduled for Sept. 22-23.
(3) comments
Not sure why town council members should be micromanaging this event. Moral: If you're not nice to your volunteers, they go away.
Please tell me they're not seriously considering letting political candidates become sponsors?? So it becomes a game of "whose daddy has the most money?" Enough of that already...
Maybe they can get someone who knows how to set up a proper beer line. Waiting that long for a beer is ridiculous. You don’t need 8 different beers and for the love of god, have more than one line and location. This makes people leave early and not attend the next year.
