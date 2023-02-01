Two transportation projects from Lovettsville have been recommended for state SMART SCALE funding.
In the Northern Virginia District which includes Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties along with Manassas, Alexandria and Arlington, only 12 are recommended for funding by SMART SCALE staff, comprised of members from the Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. If approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board, it would mean approximately $9 million in funding for the town.
Lovettsville Town Manager Jason Cournoyer said the town worked with Loudoun County staff to be included in their project application because the town is too small to submit its own.
“What makes it kind of a milestone potential award is our size. So, we’re under 3,500 [residents] so we don’t maintain our own roads. Therefore, as far as VDOT is concerned, we’re not eligible for SMART SCALE… We requested the Board of Supervisors to include our application as part of theirs, so they did.”
The first project includes designs for South Loudoun and Locust streets. South Loudoun Street, north of its intersection with Locust, would be converted to a one-way street to allow for pedestrian improvements on the east side of the street. Lovettsville has already been approved for $2 million dollars from the county for that project and with the additional roughly $6.4 million of SMART SCALE funds, the project would be fully funded.
The second project involves intersection improvements at West Broad Way and Berlin Turnpike. The work will include improvements to both pedestrian and vehicular safety. If the town is granted the recommended $2.6 million, that project would also be fully funded.
Cournoyer said the timing of the funding would align perfectly with the town’s readiness to go forward with the projects.
“I think the one takeaway is the town has positioned itself with the conceptual design and the partnership with Loudoun County to have these things basically ready for construction in 2026… we’ll have all of the design and right-of-way done for South Loudoun. So that funding is going to be put to work immediately,” he said.
Lovettsville contracted Kimley-Horn to help them draft the conceptual designs and facilitate the process with the county. Cournoyer also added that the town owed a lot to the county for its help.
“I want to give credit where credit’s due,” he said. “Loudoun County partnering with us is vital to us getting this. And kudos to the Board [of Supervisors] for supporting our efforts and allowing our applications to be submitted.”
In all, SMART SCALE staff recommended funding seven projects in Loudoun County for a total of $46.6 million. All but two of those are bike and pedestrian projects. The two Lovettsville projects scored a priority of fourth and ninth place.
Outside Lovettsville, other projects in Loudoun include a two-lane roundabout at East Church Road and Lincoln Avenue in Sterling, a shared use path on the north side of Rt. 7 in Sterling from Bartholomew Fair Drive to Lakeland Drive, a sidewalk along Cascades Boulevard from Nokes Boulevard to Victoria Station Drive along Claude Moore Park, and the trail from Franklin Park to Purcellville. There is also a Town of Leesburg project build a new right-turn lane on westbound Market Street onto Plaza Street, along with a variety of other signage and marking improvements. With the Lovettsville projects, those projects are budgeted at $54.1 million in total.
Applicants will be notified in June if they are approved for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
