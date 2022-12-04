Lovettsville held its annual lantern parade and tree lighting ceremony downtown at Zoldos Square on Saturday night.
Residents gathered to hear the Lovettsville Elementary School Fifth Grade Chorus sing carols, hear Oktoberfest Queen Natalie Adlung read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and visit with Santa.
Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine, whose term expires Dec. 31, greeted the crowd wearing his signature Christmas suit.
“I want to thank you for allowing me to be your mayor for the last four years,” he said. “It’s been a blast.”
Each child who visited with Santa received a book donated by the Lovettsville Library and wrapped by residents of the town.
For information on the town’s upcoming winter activities visit their Winter Facebook Page at facebook.com/LovettsvilleWinter/.
Residents take part in Lovettsville’s lantern parade on Dec. 3, 2022.
Antonio Ford directs the Lovettsville Elementary School Fifth Grade Chorus at the town’s tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3, 2022.
Oktoberfest Queen, Natalie Adlung, reads “The Night Before Christmas” at the town’s tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3, 2022.
The Grinch, Chorus Director Antonio Ford, Mayor Fontaine, and Oktoberfest Queen, Natalie Adlung, flip the switch to light the Lovettsville Tree at the town’s tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3, 2022.
Santa visit children and hands out wrapped books donated by the Lovettsville Library at the town’s tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3, 2022.
Lovettsville residents gather and take photos beneath the town’s Christmas tree after their tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3, 2022.
