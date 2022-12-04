Residents take part in Lovettsville’s lantern parade on Dec. 3, 2022.

Lovettsville held its annual lantern parade and tree lighting ceremony downtown at Zoldos Square on Saturday night.

Residents gathered to hear the Lovettsville Elementary School Fifth Grade Chorus sing carols, hear Oktoberfest Queen Natalie Adlung read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and visit with Santa.

Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine, whose term expires Dec. 31, greeted the crowd wearing his signature Christmas suit.

“I want to thank you for allowing me to be your mayor for the last four years,” he said. “It’s been a blast.”

Each child who visited with Santa received a book donated by the Lovettsville Library and wrapped by residents of the town.

For information on the town’s upcoming winter activities visit their Winter Facebook Page at facebook.com/LovettsvilleWinter/.

