The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday voted to move forward with plans to partner with the Lovettsville Lions Club for the town’s annual Oktoberfest.
While the contract terms are still being negotiated, under the proposal presented by the Lions Club, it would take on the responsibilities of drink services for the entirety of this year’s Oktoberfest event.
The proposal presented by Oktoberfest Committee and Lions Club member Tom Budnar indicated that the club would undertake almost all of the drink service responsibilities, including ordering the drinks, coordinating equipment rentals, planning for signage, handling unused beer and wine, logistics relating to trailers, setup of tents, signage and bunting, deploying volunteers related to drink service and providing ABC trained leaders for each shift.
Under that proposal, the council and Oktoberfest committee would divide the net profit from drink sales, with the town receiving 70 percent and the club receiving 30 percent.
Mayor Christopher Hornbaker said he was concerned that Oktoberfest continued to operate at a loss, especially during the years that saw the largest attendance, with the committee having to use money from the reserve fund to supplement the difference.
“If it continues down this path you have somewhere between six to eight years before you have consumed all of your reserves,” he said.
He asked if the Lions Club would be willing to enter into an agreement to keep the 70/30 split but only after the town had paid all the overhead from the event.
Budnar said the Lions Club would be willing to work with the council to get the best results for everyone, but it would need more information.
“We understand the goal. We’re very much in line with the goal, I think, from an Oktoberfest Committee and a Lions perspective,” he said. “So, we would be open to that, it just needs a little more detail.”
Council member Brandon Davis said that arrangement would put the weight of responsibility on the Lions Club from aspects of the event that they would not have any say over.
“The ask being placed on the Lions is to essentially be a 70/30 partner of the entire event, whereas the scope of the proposal is simply relating to the beer … I think it’s incumbent on the Oktoberfest Committee to find ways to either get in-kind contributions rather than cutting a check and paying volunteers to civic organizations,” he said.
Lovettsville Lions Club President Dave Kirk agreed with Davis, adding, “We’re just focused on the Town Green beer sales. … We weren’t looking at the whole Oktoberfest and we do not have control over that very much.”
Vice Mayor Joy Pritz suggested an 80/20 as an alternative to the original proposal or Hornbaker’s suggestion.
However, Budnar said the Lions would be unlikely to agree to the club receiving less than 30 percent.
“The Lions are a non-profit organization, right? So, it’s not going into anybody’s pocket. It comes in and then it goes right back into the community,” he said. “We would be willing to figure out something where we can help make sure that we get to a positive point. But a lot of the details have to be discussed, without taking on obligations that we have no control over.”
Hornbaker reiterated that his main concern was that the town was able to break even at the end of the event.
Despite the disagreement on the exact terms, the council members agreed they wanted to go forward with the partnership and the motion carried 5-0-1, with council member Buchanan Smith absent.
Davis, Budnar, Kirk and an additional Oktoberfest committee member were charged with finalizing the terms of the agreement and presenting them to the council for final approval. The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 9.
