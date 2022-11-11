The Town of Lovettsville and its residents held a ceremony today at the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Banquet Hall to honor area veterans and dedicate new pavers for the Veterans Memorial.
Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine emceed the program that included an opening and closing prayer by Chaplain United States Army Yul Song, a guest appearance by the Lovettsville Elementary Fifth Grade Chorus, a ceremony to honor prisoners of war and service members missing in action, a keynote speech by President and CEO of the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes David Walker, and a speech by American Legion Post 1836 representative Eddie Johnston.
Fontaine dedicated 13 new pavers that were added to the Lovettsville Veterans Memorial earlier this week. Service members honored on were: J.P. Foit, Reau James, Wade Robert, Robin Robison, Gary Robison, John Fleming, Richard Fleming, Roy Cole, Harold Baker, Lizzy Fontaine, Nate Fontaine, Sean Goza, and Larry Mitchell.
Walker spoke on the sacrifice made by veterans everywhere and the toll that service to the country takes on both the service member and their family.
“Today is Veteran’s Day,” he said. “We are here to honor and commemorate the men and women who in every war since our founding have given their wealth and courage and even put their lives on the line in defense for our liberty.”
He also commended the town for its work honoring veterans including the establishment of an American Legion post.
The Lovettsville Fifth Grade Chorus, directed by Antonio Ford, sang a variety of songs including the National Anthem, It’s a Grand Old Flag, Fifty Nifty and God Bless the USA.
Johnston shared stories of servicemen and their sacrifices.
“So many veterans [thought] our nation was important enough to endure long separations from their families, miss the birth of their children, freeze in subzero temperatures, bake in hot jungles, lose limbs, and too far, loose their lives,” he said.
The Lovettsville Veterans Memorial was established in 2012 along with the Veteran Paver Program. Anyone interested in sponsoring a paver may contact the Lovettsville Town Hall or go to the town website.
