The Lovettsville Town Council delayed a decision on updating the town’s housing regulations after an Aug. 30 public hearing.
Town Zoning Administrator John Merrithew said the Planning Commission proposed no major changes regarding building and lot standards or permitted uses in the zoning districts.
He said one of the proposed changes is to permit modifications to building and lot standards in all residential zoning districts through conditional use permits, rather than requiring rezoning applications. The commission also added a definition for affordable dwellings.
“The definition simply reflects what is used by the county and other towns in the county to define what does affordable mean,” Merrithew said. “… [affordable housing] will be affordable to a family whose income is 70 percent or less of the area median income, in that case about $104,000 for a family of four. And in the case of a rental situation, the median income would be 50 percent of the area median income, which is I think around $70,000.”
But the majority of the council’s discussion revolved around changes to regulations on accessory dwelling units.
“[The Planning Commission] proposed to make accessory apartments a permitted use in all the zoning districts with the exception of the retirement community district,” Merrithew said. Currently, accessory apartments are only allowed through conditional use permits.
Merrithew said the new regulations also required that the owner must occupy one of the units on the lot, limit the accessory unit occupancy to one family and no more than two bedrooms, require a full kitchen and avoid new entrances to the front of the buildings. He said properties also are not permitted to hold a permit for an accessory dwelling unit and a short-term rental, such as AirBnB, at the same time.
“The big deterrent to this type of use has been the utility situation and a requirement in the utility section that would require an automatic up sizing of your meter from 5/8 to a 3/4 of an inch in order to have the accessory apartment,” Merrithew said.
He said the commission recommended changing the language to make the meter upsizing a requirement only if the water usage on the property exceeded the meter limitations.
Council Member Bobby Merhaut expressed concern that making accessory dwelling units easier to build would put a strain on the town’s utility system. He said he thought the requirement to upgrade a water meter was made intentionally to make it harder to own an accessory unit.
Mayor Christopher Hornbaker said he was concerned that the affordable housing definition might exclude some county and state programs that served individuals with an income slightly over 70 or 50 percent of the median income.
“If we take this approach, are we discouraging that as possibly a program? … I would just hate to see that we come and say, ‘it has to be this’ but there’s other programs that other localities throughout Loudoun County have taken advantage of,” he said.
Merrithew said the Planning Commission had not discussed that, but he agreed that the current definition could cause the town to miss an opportunity for certain programs.
Three community members spoke during the public hearing, including Planning Commission Chair Bob Custard who said he was not speaking on behalf of the commission.
“Accessory apartments really support families,” he said. “If you have young children and want to have a nanny or an au pair, an accessory apartment is a good option for you.”
He said accessory apartments could benefit families by providing living spaces for adult children that move back in with their parents after college, aging parents and care givers.
“All these things support healthy families,” he said.
He said the accessory units also provided a form of affordable housing and extra income for families that needed it.
Resident Fred George said he agreed with Custard.
Resident Corey Brown said he also agreed but was concerned that allowing accessory dwellings as a by-right use would lead to uncontrolled growth in town.
The council voted unanimously to adjourn the public hearing and continue it at a future meeting in collaboration with the Planning Commission.
