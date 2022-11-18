The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday declined to enact a package of regulations proposed by the town’s Planning Commission to allow livestock and fowl within town limits and sent it back to the panel to be made less specific and restrictive.
Currently, most areas in town do not allow for animals such as fowl and livestock, although that has not been strictly enforced in the past.
Planning Director John Merrithew at the meeting said, “the zoning ordinance right now only allows livestock and fowl in the agricultural area which is the CRA-1 zoning district, which only applies to newly annexed properties.”
The council has been working with the Planning Commission to create an ordinance that would allow for backyard animals while still protecting neighbors from adverse effects such as smell and noise. Merrithew also pointed out that the main complaint against backyard animals was noise from roosters.
The draft presented by Merrithew contained specific restrictions on the number of animals per square foot, the distance the animals could be kept from the property line, and the types of animals allowed.
Specifically, the ordinance would permit one chicken per 20 square feet of fenced land with no more than 12 birds and one duck per 30 square feet of fenced land with no more than 12 birds. It also stated that roosters would be prohibited. Regarding livestock, the ordinance would permit only specifically listed animals and limit the number per acre of land. It also required that the fenced livestock area must be 20 feet from the property line.
Merrithew also pointed out that this ordinance would grandfather in current livestock and fowl within the town.
Council member Buchanan Smith raised concerns about the specificity of the limits listed in the ordinance, while noting, “full disclosure, I’m a chicken farmer.”
“Where did you guys get square footage for chickens?” he asked. “Nobody talks about square footage for chickens, because you keep them in coops.”
“It sounds like the government needs to get out of our backyards,” Smith said.
Merrithew said the commission looked at other ordinances in localities and the USDA standards for foraging to develop the specifications.
Planning Commission member Richard Efthim said most members of the planning commission lived in neighborhoods whose HOAs restricted fowl and livestock.
“It puts them in an awkward place to be trying to approve something they already can’t do,” he said.
Council member-elect Robert Merhaut also addressed the council, saying he had chickens and found roosters to be essential to protecting his flock.
“We had a rooster that actually we loved, that got killed by a predator because he was protecting the flock … that’s their job,” he said.
Council member Joy Pritz also expressed concern over placing such specific restrictions on residents regarding a topic she knew little about.
The council voted 6-0-1, with Renee Edmonston absent, to send the draft back to the Planning Commission.
“The council is looking to make this a lot less restrictive, right?” Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine said. “To be able to support this. I think the sentiment is all there, right? To make this as least restrictive as possible to ensure that people have the ability to do on their property as much as they can.”
