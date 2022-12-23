Purcellville last week said goodbye to outgoing Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine and council members Renee Edmonston and Tony Quintana at the town council’s last scheduled meeting of the year Dec. 15.
They were presented with certificates by the remaining members of council before Fontaine shared some parting thoughts to both the council and Lovettsville citizens.
“First, I want to thank everyone that’s up here that I’ve previously served with both on the planning commission [and the council],” Fontaine said. “… To the new council in town, new council and mayor, thank you again for stepping into the breach of electoral service. Thank you for bringing your individual strengths to lead the future of our amazingly strong town… always remember that we’re the sum total of all those that came before us.”
Fontaine held the mayoral seat for two two-year terms before deciding not to run again this year. His, Edmonston’s and Quintana’s terms end Dec. 31.
