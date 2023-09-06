The Lovettsville Town Council last week adopted an ordinance changing the regulations for short-term rentals by removing the restriction for owners to occupy the dwelling for at least 180 days a year if the dwelling is located in a commercial district.
The ordinance also allows the opportunity to waive the owner occupancy requirement in residential zoning districts by a conditional use permit, which requires public hearings by the Planning Commission and the Town Council.
“In lieu of occupying the residence, they must meet certain response standards—a 30-minute response to the occupants by phone, 60-minute response in person on site if there’s an issue on their property,” Zoning Administrator John Merrithew told the council.
He said the conditional use permit requirement would allow the council to set standards for each individual case.
Council member Tom Budnar questioned the need to require permit for residential users.
“There was a lot of concern originally about the impact of limited residential lodging, which is a temporary, less than 30 days type of lodging, having an impact on the neighborhood,” Merrithew responded.“And without owner occupancy, you run the risk of maintenance on the property declining.”
Council member Bobby Merhaut asked if it would be standard to approve the conditional use permits.
Merrithew said there could be cases where the permit would be denied, such as for potential noise, traffic or parking issues.
“We address most of that in the ordinance standards,” he said. “So, if they can comply with the standards, there should not be issues but it’s a case-by-case situation. … There could be some stipulations you add to the standards that improve the situation in a residential neighborhood.”
The council unanimously adopted the ordinance following a public hearing where five community members spoke.
Fred and Anne George, who own numerous short-term rental properties, said they favored the change and renting properties on a short-term basis made them more likely to keep the homes in a good condition.
“We keep our property in pristine condition for the next guest,” Fred George said.
“I can promise you there is a whole lot more noise and trouble coming from properties that are being rented for a year than there are from properties like ours that are rented either for a month at a time or a weekend at a time,” Anne George said. “People that are coming are people that want to go to the restaurants, go to the wineries. Generally, they’re not bringing children with them, so they’re not as loud as the neighbor next door who has five children running around the yard screaming. So, having an AirBnB in a residential area is not a bad thing for the community or for the neighborhood.”
Waterford resident Donny Walker, who manages several short-term rental properties in the area, also favored the change and encouraged the council to make the conditional use permit application process as simple as possible.
“Unlike what the county’s done. They’ve told us we have a certain date that we have to have our paperwork in, but they have not provided documents yet. So maybe a grace period of a couple months if we have to take that route. I think Lovettsville’s a great place for tourism, and I think it’s a good fit here,” Walker said.
Resident John Wilson asked if the town could revoke a conditional use permit if the property owner did not abide by the requirement to respond either by phone or person in the prescribed time frame. Merrithew said yes.
“The ordinance currently has a provision whereby the zoning permit can be revoked if there are three or more substantiated complaints within a calendar year for failure to comply with any of the regulations set forth in this section …” Merrithew said. “So, we would handle an issue where they’re not responding to their guests as a zoning complaint.”
Council members Brandon Davis and Budnar asked Town Manager Jason Cournoyer to make the conditional use permit process as simple and streamlined as possible.
