The Lovettsville Town Council has reallocated funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act to align with the town’s fiscal year 2024 budget and Capital Improvement Plan.
The town received its first portion of its $2.28 million in COVID-19 relief money in June 2021 and adopted a funding implementation plan three months later. In July 2022, the council adopted a spending plan for the second portion of the ARPA funding. That plan assigned a majority of the funding for CIP projects, divided between the town’s general and utility funds and some to provide nonprofit and business grants.
The amendment adopted by the council on June 8 reallocates $767,160 from the General Fund to the Utilities Fund. Town Manager Jason Cournoyer said the shift would provide adequate funding for the town’s full five-year CIP plan, which includes 14 general improvement projects and 11 utility projects.
The council awarded two contracts at the meeting—for the Municipal Complex Drainage and Parking Improvement project at a cost of $164,239 and for the South Church Street and East Pennsylvania Avenue watermain replacement project at a cost of $328,954.
Cournoyer said that the reallocation of funds included taking $60,000 of the previously allocated $65,000 for utility assistance grants. He said the town had only awarded $150 of those funds to date.
Mayor Christopher Hornbaker noted that the reallocation also would eliminate a planned second round of ARPA funded grants for nonprofits and small businesses.
Hornbaker asked if allocating funds to the town’s planned Quarter Branch Road improvement project would make it less likely to receive funds via the federal Community Project Funding Grants. Cournoyer said it shouldn’t because in its application, the town had listed more projects than the Quarter Branch Road project.
“It listed that as ‘including but not limited to’ so there are a lot of other areas and linear watermains that could be used with that grant funding,” he said.
He said the staff had identified approximately 5,000 linear feet of pipe that could be replaced if the funding is available.
The council voted unanimously to amend the spending plan.
