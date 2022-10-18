Thirteen months after taking the post, Lovettsville Town Manager Jason Cournoyer earned high marks from the Town Council following a closed-session review last week.
During their Oct. 13 meeting, council members praised Cournoyer’s handling of the various challenges that have popped up in town over the past year and for advancing a list of long-pending projects.
“Jason you’ve had an outstanding year. You’ve had a year with a lot of challenges, and you’ve come at them with creative ideas,” Mayor Nate Fontaine said. “Your communication with the council and with the public has been outstanding, I think.”
“Thank you for your hard work. You’ve tackled a lot of projects this year and been awesome,” Council member Joy Pritz said.
“I would agree with your statement that you’ve had about 10 years of experience in one year,” Vice Mayor Chris Hornbaker said. “I appreciate the direction that you are taking it, the enthusiasm and initiative that you bring that we’ve seen in few other town managers before.”
“We look forward to many years with you at the helm,” Hornbaker said.
Among the next challenges for Cournoyer is filling two more staff vacancies.
Town Clerk Candi Choi resigned to take a higher paying job closer to her home. Among her accomplishments, Council members credited her with helping to bring the town into the digital age during the pandemic with the operation of online meetings. The council was scheduled Oct. 18 to interview candidates for the post.
The town also will be seeking a new treasurer following the Oct. 13 resignation of Lance Gladstone, who has held the post since 1997. On top of his accounting responsibilities, for of those 25 years—as the town’s population grew from 800 residents to 2,700—Gladstone also was the go-to resource for residents to resolve their utility billing concerns.
The town is advertising for a replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.