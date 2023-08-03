The Lovettsville Town Council has been working on an update to the body’s rules and procedures that, if adopted, would require that proclamations have a unanimous vote of all members present.
While the majority of the changes to the policy are minor, a few are more significant, such as members not being able to give comments for other, absent members, and resolutions needing a unanimous vote to pass.
Mayor Christopher Hornbaker referenced a discussion from a meeting in March when the proclamation policy was reviewed and the issue was first brought up, and said, if added to the rules and procedures, all proclamations would need to be unanimous in order to pass.
“That would mean that if a proclamation were considered for the evening, all members that are present for the vote must vote in the affirmative,” he said. “Those that are absent would not count but any abstention would mean that the proclamation would not pass.”
Council member David Earl said he did not support that idea even though he thought the proclamations are usually unanimous. He said someone might vote in opposition for personal reasons.
Vice Mayor Joy Pritz agreed. She said she was worried that making a unanimous vote necessary would prevent good proclamations from being passed.
“I think unanimous does make me nervous, that it could be one person that could prevent a proclamation from going through,” she said. “I think a majority works better.”
“For something like a proclamation which is supposed to be a positive for whatever is coming before the council, and to represent the entire town, a unanimous means that it’s got the support of the entire council,” Council member Tom Budnar said.
Council member Bobby Merhaut agreed.
“Proclamations, by definition, are a statement from a governing body,” Hornbaker said. “It does hold weight whether you intend it to or not. It is not meant to be controversial.”
He said it’s worth a few proclamations not passing if it means that all members of the council are comfortable with every one that does pass.
Council member Jennifer Reed expressed concern over proclamations that were controversial and the consequences those could have on her and other council members’ jobs.
“I didn’t try to be on the Town Council as a partisan hack or to feel like I need to present what my political views are to do my job here… so how do we ensure that all the proclamations are going to be basically nonpartisan, non-controversial? I think that’s where the real problem is,” she said.
Earl said he felt that requiring a unanimous vote was not democratic, and Merhaut said the council could consider getting rid of proclamations all together.
Hornbaker said that proclamations were not policies for the town, but statements by the governing body.
The council did not pass a motion to remove the new requirement for a unanimous vote from its draft policy, voting 2-3-1 with Reed, Budnar and Merhaut opposed and council member Brandon Davis absent.
The council has scheduled a public hearing for the draft policy at its next regular meeting Aug. 30. The policy would not take effect until the council votes to adopt the draft Rules and Procedures policy.
