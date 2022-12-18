The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday adopted an ordinance allowing livestock and fowl within town limits.
After a public hearing on Sept. 7, the town’s Planning Commission had been working on the ordinance designed to permit residents to keep livestock and fowl in town while also managing the impact on neighbors.
At a meeting on Nov. 17, Planning Director John Merrithew presented the council with a draft of the ordinance which the council declined to pass saying it was too restrictive.
“The council is looking to make this a lot less restrictive, right?” Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine said at the Nov. 17 meeting. “To be able to support this. I think the sentiment is all there, right? To make this as least restrictive as possible to ensure that people have the ability to do on their property as much as they can.”
Some of the specific restrictions the council objected to were prohibiting roosters; requiring that animals be kept 20 feet from the property line, which would often require building a second fence to contain the animals in; and the limitation of one chicken per 20 square feet.
Merrithew presented a revised ordinance to the council on Thursday, that passed with several more revisions.
While local ordinances have not permitted livestock and fowl within the town in the past, this new town ordinance will allow residents to keep them with some restrictions. Those restrictions include the number of animals, requiring the animals to be fenced, chicken coops kept five feet from property lines, the securing of feed in bins so as to not attract rodents, proper cleanliness to limit smells and requiring a water source on the property for honeybees.
The ordinance was also adjusted prior to the vote to allow roosters, which had been a contested issue throughout the process. Another last-minute adjustment was to change the number of chickens permitted from 12 total to 30 per acre.
Merrithew said the ordinance will not take effect retroactively and that residents who have pens or structures that sit closer to the property line than the ordinance allows would be permitted to keep them.
“They can maintained, repaired, they can be rebuilt if they’re burnt. They can be rebuilt in the exact same place. I would hope they would move them a little bit, but that’s going to be up to them,” he said.
The final version of the ordinance was adopted on a 6-0-1 vote, with council member Buchanan Smith absent.
Fontaine thanked Merrithew for the work he put in drafting and editing the ordinance with the Planning Commission.
“This was a rough one,” he said. “So I do appreciate you working through to get this.”
