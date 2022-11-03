The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday voted to grant $20,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to nonprofits, and another $25,000 for small businesses.
It is the second round of grants approved by the council, with the first round approved in August 2021.
For a non-profit organization to be eligible for a grant they must complete an application with a statement of need and impact in the community and provide IRS 990 forms for 2019, 2020, and 2021, a valid IRS 501(c)(3) determination letter and the organization’s monthly financial statements. During a presentation at the town meeting, Town Manager Jason Cournoyer said the minimum amount awarded to a nonprofit would be $1,500.
For a small business to be eligible for a grant, they must meet both the federal requirements set by the U.S. Treasury and those set by the Town of Lovettsville.
Federal requirements dictate that the funding must be used for rehabilitation of commercial properties, storefront improvements, façade improvements, or creation and/or enhanced outdoor spaces that can increase public activity while minimizing the spread of the virus as a funding basis.
The town requires demonstrating financial impact from COVID-19 by comparing 2019 and 2021 federally-reported gross revenues, being in good standing with the town, and having had a business license since 2019.
The town is taking two different approaches for the small business grants, setting aside $10,000 for hardship grants for businesses that suffered the adverse financial effects of the pandemic. The remaining $15,000 is designated for capital investment matching grants. Cournoyer said businesses could be eligible for both.
The town is planning to post the application on their website by Dec. 1, with the goal to approve grants in January of 2023.
