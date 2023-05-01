The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday voted to confirm the appointment of Matthew Bass as its next town attorney.
Bass works for Harrison and Johnston, PLC located in Winchester, and also serves on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
“I know the firm, each one of us, looks forward to serving you in whatever capacity you can,” Bass said. “I do think Harrison and Johnston can be your one-stop shop in whatever capacity you need.”
Mayor Christopher Hornbaker disclosed that he and Bass attended high school together and council member Brandon Davis abstained from the vote because he and Bass attended the same law school, with Bass graduating a year before Davis.
“I do appreciate it, and full disclosure, this was the only candidate that was interviewed … We definitely appreciate you stepping forward and helping us here in the Town of Lovettsville,” Hornbaker said.
Bass previously worked for Burnett and Williams and the Walker Law Firm PLC in Leesburg, according to his LinkedIn profile. He graduated from the David A. Clarke School of Law at the University of the District of Columbia in 2012.
