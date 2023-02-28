The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday adopted a new Standards of Conduct and Ethics for Town Government.
The document is similar to the previous Standards of Ethics, which was adopted Jan. 9, 2020, and outlined 14 specific standards required of elected and appointed officials.
The new document, drafted by Council Member Brandon Davis and contributed to by other members of the council, added more organization to the document including a statement purpose and scope.
It states its purpose as, “to uphold trust in government and provide assurance for constituents that the Lovettsville Town Government is committed to transparent and fair dealings, as well as comity.”
It states the scope of the standards applies to all council members, commission members, committee members, the vice mayor and mayor and outlines three categories of impact: execution of duties, transparency and fair dealing and dignity of the office.
Some of the specific expectations listed include executing their oath in good faith on behalf of the town, ensuring financial resources be used only for the furtherance of town business, regular attendance of meetings, compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, avoiding the formation of relationships that would have the appearance of improper influence, respecting confidential information and abstention of behavior that would call into question or tarnish the reputation of the town.
The document also specifies that council members who miss three consecutive meetings or four meetings over two months without good cause and members who fail to attend six consecutive obligatory meetings without good cause shall both, “be considered to have abdicated their duties,” and, “be subject to censure [and] stripped of committee assignments.” Members who fail to attend three or four consecutive meetings shall also agree to forfeit any entitlements or stipends for the quarter in which the absences occurred.
The motion to adopt the document carried 5-0 with one vacancy on the council.
More feel good nonsense. The only positive is if you don’t show up you lose some benefits. Although it should be for longer than 3 months.
If Lovettsville's town council truly wants to demonstrate "comity" and "fair dealings," it will promptly apologize to the LGBTQ+ community. Furthermore, it will pledge to honor LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June 2023 with an appropriate Proclamation. If it fails to do these things, its updated ethics code won't be worth the paper it's written on.
Why should they honor Pride Month? Why are they special? How about a Veterans Month? or First Responder Month? or Teachers Month?
