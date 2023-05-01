The Town of Lovettsville on Friday celebrated Arbor Day with a tree-planting ceremony at Lovettsville Elementary School.
While the actual tree planting was delayed because of rain, the ceremony featured songs and poems by students, a special guest from the Virginia Department of Forestry, a reading of the Arbor Day proclamation by the Town Council and some special words of wisdom from the Lorax.
The Department of Forestry donated a loblolly pine tree sapling for the students to take home and plant in their yards.
“We grow them ourselves, and then we sell them throughout the state and elsewhere,” Department of Forestry Community Specialist Lindsey Long said. “We do a lot of work to make sure that the product we produce, or the trees that we produce, are the best they can be. So that they have the best chance of survival when they go to people like you.”
“The trees have no tongues. Unless someone like you cares an awful lot, nothing is going to get better,” said a Lovettsville Elementary student dressed as the Lorax.
The Town Council read the town’s Arbor Day proclamation stating the benefits of trees for the environment and local communities.
The town donated a dogwood tree to be planted at the school coordinated by council member David Earl.
“When we plant that tree out behind the school by that bench, whenever you take a break and sit that bench with your friends, this tree will hear what you’re saying,” Earl said. “And then, one day down the road, 20 or 30 years from now you too will have children. And when they come to this school and go to play ball, you’ll look over at that tree and have some wonderful memories of all the years that you’ve spent with these trees.”
