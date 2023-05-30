Mayfest 2023 1

Children enjoy playing in foam at Lovettsville’s annual Mayfest May 27, 2023.

Community members gathered at Lovettsville’s Town Green on Saturday to celebrate the return of the town’s Mayfest for the first time since the pandemic.

Local musicians performed live music while children and adults had the opportunity to participate in games such as cornhole, tug-of-war, sponge relays, a foam pit and horse rides.

Food trucks offered families a variety of food options and vendor booths with local products for sale offered shopping experiences for adults and kids alike.

Mayfest 2023

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.