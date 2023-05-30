Community members gathered at Lovettsville’s Town Green on Saturday to celebrate the return of the town’s Mayfest for the first time since the pandemic.
Local musicians performed live music while children and adults had the opportunity to participate in games such as cornhole, tug-of-war, sponge relays, a foam pit and horse rides.
Food trucks offered families a variety of food options and vendor booths with local products for sale offered shopping experiences for adults and kids alike.
Children play games set up at Lovettsville’s Town Green during its Mayfest event May 27, 2023.
A family buys snow cones from a food truck at Lovettsville’s Mayfest event May 27, 2023.
Children spin a wheel to win a prize at a vendor’s booth during Lovettsville’s Mayfest May 27, 2023.
Members of the Celtic Women’s School of Dance perform at Lovettsville’s Mayfest May 27, 2023.
Teens enjoy hula hooping set up at Lovettsville’s Town Green during its Mayfest event May 27, 2023.
Children are given a tour of a fire truck by Lovettsville Fire and Rescue volunteers at the town’s Mayfest event May 27, 2023.
Lovettsville Mayor Christopher Hornbaker poses for a photo with the Mayfest corn hole champions at the end of the event May 27, 2023.
Children enjoy playing in a foam pit at Lovettsville’s Mayfest event May 27, 2023.
Children enjoyed horse rides during Lovettsville’s Mayfest event May 27, 2023.
Community members of all ages enjoyed playing games set up at Lovettsville’s Town Green during Mayfest May 27, 2023.
Students of the Celtic Women’s School of Dance perform at Lovettsville’s Mayfest event May 27, 2023.
