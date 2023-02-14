The Loudoun Board of Supervisors approved two new pole-mounted speed display signs for the Town of Lovettsville in an effort to help curb speeding in town at the Feb 7 meeting.
The signs will be installed on Berlin Turnpike and were approved after the town requested assistance from the county in April 2022.
A study conducted by the Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure in June of last year found that drivers are typically going at least 16 miles per hour above the posted speed limit on the northern section of Berlin Turnpike, and 14 miles per above on the southern section.
The speed limit on Berlin Turnpike begins at 45 miles per hour at the town limits and quickly decreases to 35 and 25 miles per hour as the road approaches downtown. The study was conducted in the 35 and 25 miles per hour areas.
The study also examined traffic on East Broad Way but found that the average speeds, while above posted speed limits, did not qualify for a speed display sign.
Residents have been raising concerns about speeding through town for years, claiming it has become an even bigger issue since the opening of the town’s community park in April of 2022.
Karen Parrish has lived on Broad Way for 18 years and sees a different type of traffic these days, with drivers more in a hurry and less likely to stop for pedestrians.
“There is sign in the middle that says ‘crosswalk’ that was repeatedly run over, and that was very disturbing to see. Oh my gosh, that could be us,” she said at a May 2022 council meeting.
Residents also formed an ad hoc stakeholder working group in 2020 designed to help develop a Transportation Master Plan for the town which was adopted in September 2021.
The plan states, “The Town of Lovettsville Comprehensive Plan sets policy guidance on land and infrastructure development. The Transportation Master Plan is a volume of that document, forming the policy foundation for local standards, regulations, capital improvements, and development proposals.”
The signs were approved with $53,500 of funding from the fiscal year 2023 Capital Improvement Program contingency account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.