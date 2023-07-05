The Town of Lovettsville has been awarded $8.94 million in state funding from the Virginia Department of Transportation SMARTSCALE program.
Loudoun County included two of the town’s projects in its application for the funding in January. The first project includes designs for improvements on South Loudoun and Locust streets. South Loudoun Street, north of its intersection with Locust, would be converted to a one-way street to allow for pedestrian improvements on the east side of the street. The second project involves intersection improvements at West Broad Way and Berlin Turnpike. The work will include improvements to both pedestrian and vehicular safety.
“I appreciate the fiscal stewardship of the mayors and town councils of the past three years to take these efforts from the perennial ‘wish list’ to a funded reality,” Mayor Christopher Hornbaker said in an email to constituents June 30.
