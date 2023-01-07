The Lovettsville Town Council today appointed member Joy Pritz to serve as the town’s vice mayor.
The nomination came from council member David Earl and passed with a vote of 5-0-1 with member Buchanan Smith absent.
Pritz says she is excited to step into the role of vice mayor and continue serving her community.
“Being on the town council for two years I have learned a lot,” she said. “…and working with all the new town council, I think that’s an exciting position to be in, and I will do my best.”
Vice mayoral appointments in the town of Lovettsville are two-year terms.
