The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday appointed Tanya George to be the town’s new treasurer following a closed session meeting.
George works for the Loudoun County Treasurer’s office, and council members said that experience gave her an edge over the other applicants.
When asked what she was most looking forward to in this new role, George said it was the challenge.
“[I’ll be] coming into a treasurer’s position that hasn’t been filled in a few months and making it my own,” she said. And the job comes with a shorter commute, she noted.
George will start at the Lovettsville Town Hall on Nov. 28.
The council also appointed Tom Budnar to the town’s Oktoberfest Committee.
Mayor-elect Christopher Hornbaker said he was looking forward to working with Budnar in the future.
“I do want to thank Tom. I know you’ve been at a couple meetings and have already started to come up to speed and ask some great questions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.