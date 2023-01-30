The Lovettsville Town Council on Jan. 26 agreed to an open-space easement with the Lovettsville Game Protective Association for the entirety of its 5.5-acre property.
The easement will limit future development on the property as well as guarantee that the public will continue to have access to the baseball field on site and a portion of the parking.
The signed ordinance states, “the easement would restrict uses on the property in perpetuity and would run with the land, with only judicial proceedings available to extinguish the easement.”
The property, located on South Berlin Pike and zoned as R-1 residential, would permit 16 single family homes without the easement.
The agreement allows the Game Protective Association to continue its operations on the property and holds the potential for them to build improvements to the main building as well as a pavilion and a bandstand.
Association President Fred George said he wanted to see the property remain a place for many more generations to enjoy.
“We want to make sure that this property stays like it is when I’m gone, when my kids are gone,” he said. “And my grandkids, who will still be living in Lovettsville, can come and enjoy the game club like my grandfather did.”
Association Board Member Russ Mullen said the easement supports the Game Protective Association’s purpose and aligns with the town’s comprehensive plan.
“Preserving the rural lifestyle is the basic tenet of the Protective Association and we feel very strongly that this plan fits in very well with that. Because we can’t guarantee what our organization is going to do 20 years from now, 50 years from now, 100 years from now… The idea of building cottages on this property and raising revenue by doing an Airbnb type situation, that idea has come up… I absolutely, positively don’t ever want to see that happen to that property,” he said.
The association will also remain responsible for maintaining the property and structures.
The Lovettsville Game Protective Association also agreed to a conservation easement with the Land Trust of Virginia for its larger 60-acre property in November 2021.
The motion passed 5-0-1 with council member David Earl absent.
“I really appreciate everybody coming out tonight and reiterating what everyone is saying, keeping the town small and keeping it rural and not wanting to take that space and make it into something that none of us wants,” Vice Mayor Joy Pritz said.
